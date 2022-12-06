Federal grand jury indicts Springfield man for illegal firearm, meth trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted a Springfield man for illegally possessing a firearm and methamphetamine to distribute.

Timothy S. Brandkamp, 62, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield. Brandkamp is charged as an armed career offender due to his prior convictions for a violent felony and three serious drug offenses. He is, therefore, subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole if convicted.

The indictment charges Brandkamp with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Brandkamp allegedly was in possession of a Taurus 9mm pistol and approximately 12 rounds of ammunition on Oct. 14 and 20. The indictment also charges Brandkamp with one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute on those dates.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who is convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Brandkamp has a federal felony conviction for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, for which he was on supervised release at the time of the offense after serving 13 years in federal prison. Brandkamp also has two prior felony convictions for selling methamphetamine, as well as prior felony convictions for possessing methamphetamine, selling an imitation controlled substance, and assault.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony M. Brown. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office.

Project Safe Neighborhoods

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

