Homeowner lawfully shoots, kills intruder, sheriff’s office says

Authorities in Virginia say a homeowner acted within the law while shooting and killing an...
Authorities in Virginia say a homeowner acted within the law while shooting and killing an intruder.(banedeki via Canva)
By Justin Geary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say a man killed an intruder who broke into his home early Tuesday morning.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office reports 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks broke into the man’s home through a bedroom window. The homeowner attempted to get his gun when Cheeks grabbed him from behind.

WDBJ reports the two men were then involved in a struggle that caused both of them to fall to the floor before the homeowner shot the alleged intruder two times.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cheeks died in the shooting. His body was taken to the coroner’s office for an autopsy with the results currently pending.

Grayson County deputies said their early investigation indicates the homeowner acted within the law.

Copyright 2022 WDBI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Female infant killed in two-car crash in Diggins, Mo.
Courtesy: Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake of the Ozarks bridge
I-44 crash
Troopers reopen westbound I-44 near Springfield, Mo., after fiery crash
blight sign
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield man says rental home infested with bugs and mold; city inspectors deem house blighted

Latest News

Family updates Art Hains' long road to recovery
A burned-out warehouse is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Baltimore. A man was found dead...
Body of Baltimore fire victim went undiscovered for hours
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2014 file photo, James Toback arrives at the 2014 AFI Fest in Los...
38 women accuse filmmaker James Toback of sexual misconduct in lawsuit
The House Ethics Committee found that departing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn financially...
Cawthorn broke rules over ‘meme’ crypto, told to pay $14K
Broadcaster Art Hains, a fixture in the Ozarks for his work with the Bears and Chiefs, is...
Art Hains Update: Family says road to recovery slowly improving but challenging