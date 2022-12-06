Investigators rule deaths of Springfield couple as a murder-suicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police ruled the deaths of a couple in Springfield as a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to the home in the 700 block of West Whiteside Street on the night of December 3 after receiving a 911 call. When officers arrived, they found Lavare W. D. Everett, 44, and Christina M. Lopez, 45, dead from gunshot wounds.

Police say Lavare Everett shot Lopez, then shot himself.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This incident marks the 17th homicide investigation for 2022.

