Multiple-vehicle crash on I-44

By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At 5:38 am on Tuesday, multiple vehicles including at least one semi tractor-trailer and a car were involved in a crash on I-44 near exit 70. Multiple lanes were closed as crews worked at the scene. Our reporter tells us a truck kept reigniting. We have not yet received a report of any injuries.

