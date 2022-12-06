Multiple-vehicle crash on I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At 5:38 am on Tuesday, multiple vehicles including at least one semi tractor-trailer and a car were involved in a crash on I-44 near exit 70. Multiple lanes were closed as crews worked at the scene. Our reporter tells us a truck kept reigniting. We have not yet received a report of any injuries.

