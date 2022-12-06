Recreational marijuana license applications open Thursday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting Thursday, existing medical cannabis sellers can apply to sell recreational marijuana.

This is the first roll-out of rules on recreational marijuana since Amendment 3 passed in November’s midterm election.

According to the Missouri Department of Health’s website, businesses must apply for a “comprehensive facility license” online.

Facilities are required to provide a plan “to promote and encourage participation in the regulated marijuana industry.”

That plan must also explain how the business will serve “both the medical and adult-use markets, while maintaining adequate supply at a reasonable cost” to patients.

Facilities also have to pay a $2,000 fee.

In early February, people who want to grow their own can apply.

That will also be when adult-use weed should be available to buy in stores.

For information on how to convert a medical license to a comprehensive license visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

