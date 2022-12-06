SPD cancels endangered missing person advisory for 10-year-old female

UPDATE: Tamiah “Mia” F. Kendrix has been safely located.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has issued an endangered missing person advisory for 10-year-old Tamiah “Mia” F. Kendrix.

Police say Kendrix is a five-foot tall, 120-pound girl with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Monday at 4 p.m. wearing a black Adidas hoodie and jeans near the apartment complex at 2601 N. Cresthaven.

Police say she had told her friends she was going to run away from home.

Anyone with information relating to her whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

