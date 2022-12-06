SS Adalberto Mondesi agrees to 2023 contract with Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Major League Baseball’s top free agents continue to find new homes, the Royals remain quiet on that front.

They did take care of some internal business Tuesday, avoiding arbitration with infielder Adalberto Mondesi by agreeing on a one-year, $3.045 million contract.

Mondesi missed nearly the entire 2022 campaign after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in late April.

The 27-year-old expects to be ready for spring training in February.

He could be the team’s Opening Day shortstop, although Bobby Witt, Jr. filled in at the position for most of the 2022 campaign and figures to be a candidate there as well next season.

