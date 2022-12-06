Vehicle crash closes I-44 westbound near Waynesville

Pulaski County crash on I-44. Courtesy: Allen Hilliard.
Pulaski County crash on I-44. Courtesy: Allen Hilliard.(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crash is causing traffic delays along I-44 near Waynesville.

According to MoDOT, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. and the interstate is closed past exit 159 bus 44/Waynesville at mile-marker 159.8.

MoDOT is urging drivers to use an alternate route and says the closure is estimated to last an hour and a half.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenstone fatal accident
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
Springfield Police investigate after 2 people are found dead in their home.
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
Pulaski County fatal crash
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
Crime scene with bullet holes
Police investigate drive-by shooting in south central Springfield
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

Latest News

Tamiah “Mia” F. Kendrix. Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
SPD cancels endangered missing person advisory for 10-year-old female
Patchy drizzle or light showers are possible tonight and Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Little Sun: Lots of Rain
Stats from the American Community Survey that cover average household income and the average...
Based on household income and home values, Springfield is poorest city in Missouri
Medicare enrollment deadline is Wednesday
On Your Side: Your Medicare questions