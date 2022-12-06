Vehicle crash closes I-44 westbound near Waynesville
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crash is causing traffic delays along I-44 near Waynesville.
According to MoDOT, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. and the interstate is closed past exit 159 bus 44/Waynesville at mile-marker 159.8.
MoDOT is urging drivers to use an alternate route and says the closure is estimated to last an hour and a half.
