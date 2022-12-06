Vehicle crash closes I-44 westbound near Waynesville

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crash is causing traffic delays along I-44 near Waynesville.

According to MoDOT, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. and the interstate is closed past exit 159 bus 44/Waynesville at mile-marker 159.8.

MoDOT is urging drivers to use an alternate route and says the closure is estimated to last an hour and a half.

