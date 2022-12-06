ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield man says rental home infested with bugs and mold; city inspectors deem house blighted

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man says his rental home made him sick.

It’s similar to a story we told you a few weeks ago, tenants of Family Home Solutions properties are turning to us for help.

They say their complaints are being ignored.

“I’m paying $700 a month and this thing needs to be bulldozed,” said a man we’ll call “James.”

He asked us to keep his identity confidential.

“My nose would burn. My throat would burn. It felt like I had something in my throat all the time,” he explained.

“James” gave us a tour of the property.

As we walked in we asked, What’s that odor?

“That’s just part of the house. It actually smells worse than what it does now sometimes,” he said.

He says there’s a drainage problem inside the house.

“There are so many bags of moisture traps that I have. There’s mold growing in every single one of them,” he said.

“James” says the mold isn’t the worst of the dwelling’s problems.

“I’ve put screens on most of the vents and tape on most of the vents to keep the gnats from coming in when it rains. The worst spot is in the bathroom,” he said.

After our last story about Family Home Solutions aired “James” contacted us for guidance. We referred him to Springfield’s Citizens Resource Center to file a complaint with Building Development Services.

“James” says an inspector combing over the structure citing problems with the wiring.

“It just kind of goes everywhere,” he said.

We asked, “Is this what inspectors told you was a problem?”

“Yes. He said this wasn’t up to code,” he replied.

We continued to look over the property.

“The garage roof leaks so bad that there is black mold up in the ceiling. This is the worst spot right here. We told them about that. They said the house comes as is,” explained “James.”

We asked, “Why would you, after seeing this, continue to stay?

“That’s the thing I didn’t know how to get out of here,” he explained.

“James” recommends taking note of everything that’s wrong with your rental home and reporting it.

“Every little thing that is wrong matters. Especially your health, noting that. I would just go down the line, Better Business Bureau, the attorney general, the health department, and then, of course, you guys, KY3 and let everybody know,” he said.

“James” was able to get out of his lease once the house was deemed blighted by city inspectors.

If you need to file a complaint click here for the link to Springfield’s Citizen Resource Center.

We reached out to Family Home Solutions for comment and have not heard back.

