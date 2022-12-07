Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile will miss remainder of season after knee injury

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (University of Arkansas/KY3) - Arkansas sophomore forward and Springfield, Mo., native Trevon Brazile will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his right knee in the first half of the UNC Greensboro game on Dec. 6.

After further evaluation Wednesday morning, it was determined that Brazile tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will have surgery later this month.

The Kickapoo High School graduate entered the UNCG game as Arkansas’ leader in rebounds and blocked shots while ranking third on the team in scoring and free throws attempted. He was the Hogs’ first player off the bench in all nine games but ranked fourth in minutes played (29.3 avg.).

Brazile played nine minutes with no points, two rebounds, and two blocked shots before exiting the UNCG game. He is averaging 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocked shots for the season.

Brazile had a breakout season in his first year at Arkansas after spending his freshman campaign at Missouri. As a comparison, Brazile has scored 106 points – making 37 field goals with 11 3-pointers – while averaging 6.0 rebounds in nine games at Arkansas. Last season, in 24 games, Brazile scored 151 points – making 57 field goals with ten 3-pointers – while averaging 5.0 rebounds per game.

