Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NIXA Mo. (KY3) - The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa.

The Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce organized the Tour of Lights contest for the second consecutive year. It features 15 holiday decor enthusiasts vying for the title of best Christmas display in town.

People who vote in the competition will have the opportunity to win gift cards. The contest runs through December 29. To get a map of all the competitors’ homes and vote for your favorite, download the Experience Nixa app.

