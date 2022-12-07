CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Caitlin Paige Bolton, 37 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Caitlin Paige Bolton. The 37-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in Greene County court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Springfield police describe Bolton as approximately 5′08″ tall, 130 pounds. She has green eyes. Investigators say she’s known to change her hair color. Bolton has an angel tattoo on her left shoulder and the names, ‘PAYTON, MICAH, CRISTAN’ on her left arm. She has a cross with a heart tattooed on her right arm, and Mothman and Black Widow symbols on her chest. Police say she also has an RIP superman tattoo on the back of her neck.

If you’ve seen Caitlin Bolton, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to Bolton’s arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.