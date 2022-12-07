Employee in hospital after Walmart Robbery

Police on scene.
Police on scene.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A Walmart door greeter is in the hospital with minor injuries after attempting to stop a shoplifter. It happened around 9:15 Tuesday night at the Walmart Supercenter on East Independence. Springfield Police say the door greeter tried stopping a shoplifter from leaving and was pushed out of the way. Police say she is a white woman about 5 foot 9 wearing mostly black clothing and was with a man. They are are working with Walmart to get a description of him.

If you have any information -- you are asked to call crime stoppers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 crash
Troopers reopen westbound I-44 near Springfield, Mo., after fiery crash
blight sign
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield man says rental home infested with bugs and mold; city inspectors deem house blighted
Springfield Police investigate after 2 people are found dead in their home.
Investigators rule deaths of Springfield couple as a murder-suicide
A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a Springfield crash over the weekend.
Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash
Broadcaster Art Hains, a fixture in the Ozarks for his work with the Bears and Chiefs, is...
Art Hains Update: Family says road to recovery slowly improving but challenging

Latest News

Investigators rule deaths of Springfield couple as a murder-suicide
Tamiflu shortage impacting pharmacies in the Ozarks
Tamiflu shortage impacting pharmacies in the Ozarks
VERONA
Verona to get nearly $5 million for new wastewater treatment plant
Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash