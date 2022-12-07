Employee in hospital after Walmart Robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A Walmart door greeter is in the hospital with minor injuries after attempting to stop a shoplifter. It happened around 9:15 Tuesday night at the Walmart Supercenter on East Independence. Springfield Police say the door greeter tried stopping a shoplifter from leaving and was pushed out of the way. Police say she is a white woman about 5 foot 9 wearing mostly black clothing and was with a man. They are are working with Walmart to get a description of him.

If you have any information -- you are asked to call crime stoppers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.