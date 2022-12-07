Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence

“That is my single biggest fear as director of ATF that, somehow, people will sort of say that...
“That is my single biggest fear as director of ATF that, somehow, people will sort of say that this is part of the world we have to live in," said Director Steven Dettelbach.
By Betsy Webster
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the nation’s top law enforcement leaders is in Kansas City this week to discuss solutions to gun violence.

ATF Director Steven Dettelbach attended a roundtable discussion at the Rose Brooks Center Tuesday night. He’ll be staying through Wednesday to sit in on a weekly shooting review at KCPD headquarters. It’s just one program he praised city leaders for.

The roundtable involved law enforcement and community service groups. There was a lot of talk about collaboration.

Mayor Quinton Lucas invited Dettelbach to discuss ways the ATF can partner with the city, particularly in light of 2022′s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which expands background checks and provides funding for prevention programs.

Dettelbach was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in July. He’s the first director to be confirmed in seven years. He faced opposition from gun rights groups.

“That is my single biggest fear as director of ATF that, somehow, people will sort of say that this is part of the world we have to live in,” Dettelbach said in a news conference following the roundtable.

He praised Kansas City leaders for several programs.

One is a ballistic database analysis known as “crime gun intelligence.”

Another is a weekly meeting, known as a “weekly shoot review” with city, county, state and federal law enforcement for data sharing to catch and prosecute offenders.

A third is a program called Partners for Peace. It’s a discussion after the weekly shooting review to determine which of 26 social service agencies should be deployed for each.

“It’s only through partnerships with the ATF [and] with community groups that we can cause a dent,” said Interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin.

“Things are already happening here that I think other cities and other communities will will try to copy, as they should,” said Dettelbach.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which passed into law in June, expands background check requirements for people under the age of 21, creates new criminal offenses for straw purchasing of firearms and extends federal restrictions to people with certain misdemeanor domestic violence convictions.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 crash
Troopers reopen westbound I-44 near Springfield, Mo., after fiery crash
blight sign
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield man says rental home infested with bugs and mold; city inspectors deem house blighted
Springfield Police investigate after 2 people are found dead in their home.
Investigators rule deaths of Springfield couple as a murder-suicide
A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a Springfield crash over the weekend.
Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash
Broadcaster Art Hains, a fixture in the Ozarks for his work with the Bears and Chiefs, is...
Art Hains Update: Family says road to recovery slowly improving but challenging

Latest News

Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart
Doctors in Arkansas say respiratory infections continue to keep clinics, hospitals, and...
What’s Going Around: Respiratory infections
Doctors in Arkansas say respiratory infections continue to keep clinics, hospitals, and...
What's Going Around: Respiratory Infections
Light showers will fall this evening over Arkansas and perhaps far southern Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Widespread rain coming tonight
A very wet pattern beginning