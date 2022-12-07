Miner dies in an accident inside Iron County, Mo., mine

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIBURNUM, Mo. (KY3) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office reports a miner died in an accident at a mine in Viburnum.

The accident happened on Tuesday at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine.

Investigators have not released the victim’s identity. They hope to release more once an autopsy is finished.

