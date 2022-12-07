Reports: Cardinals agree to deal with catcher Wilson Contreras

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3/KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals wanted to leave the Winter Meetings in San Diego with an answer to their catcher question. According to reports Wednesday, they did.

Multiple reports claim the Cardinals agreed to terms with Willson Contreras on a five-year contract. ESPN Jeff Passan reported the deal is worth $87.5 million, which equates to an average of $17.5 million per season for the new franchise catcher.

Catcher Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a five-year, $87.5 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 7, 2022

The longtime catcher of the Chicago Cubs owns a lifetime OPS of .808 and produced a .815 OPS while slugging 22 home runs last season with Chicago. Contreras has a career on-base percentage of .349 and has cleared the 20-home run benchmark in four of his previous five non-COVID-shortened seasons.

