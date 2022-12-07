UM System keeps marijuana prohibited on all grounds

FILE: A release Wednesday from the UM System a day before marijuana became legal in Missouri...
FILE: A release Wednesday from the UM System a day before marijuana became legal in Missouri reminded students and staff that marijuana will remain prohibited from all UM System campuses.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A day before the use of recreational marijuana becomes legal in the state of Missouri, the UM System sent out a reminder that possession and use of it remains prohibited on all UM System grounds.

“Following a review of the federal Drug-Free Schools and Community Act and Drug-Free Workplace Act, the University of Missouri System will continue to prohibit the possession, use and distribution of marijuana on any university property, university-leased property and as part of university-sponsored or university-supervised activities.

The UM System said the Drug-Free Schools Act requires the university to have policies in place to discipline employees and students for possessing or using illegal drugs. Because marijuana remains classified by the federal government as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, the UM System said marijuana, both recreational and medical, is prohibited.

Currently, UM System policy for drug and alcohol abuse in the workplace says that a violation of the policy could result in discipline up to and including termination from the university.

