UNLV hires former Missouri coach Barry Odom to head program

Arkansas coach Barry Odom is seen before the start of an NCAA college football game between...
Arkansas coach Barry Odom is seen before the start of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Arkansas Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV hired Arkansas defensive coordinator and former Missouri football coach Barry Odom on Tuesday for the same position.

He coached the Tigers from 2016-19, going 25-25 with two bowl appearances.

Odom was Arkansas’ defensive coordinator and associate head coach the past three seasons.

“I’m honored and excited to begin developing a relationship with our student-athletes and provide them a great foundation for success in every area of their lives,” Odom said in a statement.

UNLV will formally introduce Odom at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Odom replaces Marcus Arroyo, who was fired after going 5-7 this season and 7-23 over three years.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Female infant killed in two-car crash in Diggins, Mo.
Courtesy: Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake of the Ozarks bridge
I-44 crash
Troopers reopen westbound I-44 near Springfield, Mo., after fiery crash
blight sign
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield man says rental home infested with bugs and mold; city inspectors deem house blighted

Latest News

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a picture with a child at Children's Mercy Hospital.
Patrick Mahomes selected as Chiefs nominee for one NFL’s highest honors
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field following an NFL football...
Chiefs squander control of AFC playoff race in Cincinnati
Arkansas defeats South Carolina 44-30.
Several Arkansas, Missouri players named to all-SEC football teams