Warsaw School District implements no cell phone policy in classrooms

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Warsaw School District banned using phones in the classroom to help students better focus in school.

Students may use their phones in the hallways and during lunch.

”I think that it provides them eight hours of time that they don’t have to know what social media, you know, is being said about them on social media,” said Michelle Larson, a parent of a student.

Just because their phones are put away doesn’t mean students have no access to technology.

”We have one-to-one Chromebooks, and so the kids have access to all the technology they would need in front of them anyway,” said Larson.

Larson, a former teacher, says she made sure her daughter wasn’t distracted with her phone even before the ban went into effect.

”I wanted her to have it throughout the day and before and after school, but I made her drop it off with someone in the morning, and then she could pick it up in the afternoon. Because I felt like it was she doesn’t know, and it was taking away from her learning,” said Larson.

The policy has been in effect for several weeks.

The superintendent says there have not been any problems so far.

The middle school has a similar phone policy, and the district is working to enforce one at the elementary school as well.

