WATCH: Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt gives farewell speech on U.S. Senate floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt gave his farewell address on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

The two-term senator thanked his colleagues. Several of them thanked him in speeches too.

Senator-Elect Eric Schmitt will take office in January.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.