What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday

This week, marijuana will officially become legal in Missouri. However, that doesn’t mean you...
This week, marijuana will officially become legal in Missouri. However, that doesn’t mean you can go straight to a store and buy any just yet...
By Nathan Vickers and KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This week, marijuana will officially become legal in Missouri. However, that doesn’t mean you can go straight to a store and buy any just yet.

So, here’s how it will work out and what you need to know.

On Thursday, you’ll be able to legally possess up to 3 oz.

Medical facilities won’t be able to apply to sell it until Jan. 7, though. Then, it will take 30 days for the state to approve it.

Thus, the earliest they could sell it is Feb. 6.

For micro-businesses, it’ll take more than 200 days. That puts their earliest sell date in September.

When it comes to facilities, they are expecting their sales to double after it’s been certified. They are already fielding questions from customers about the process.

“We’re here to help support the community,” said Jake Smith with BesaMe Wellness. “We’re here to help answer questions from any newcomers. We’re here to provide that access to legal marijuana when the state says we’re able to. Prohibition is on its way out.”

So, remember this:

While you can hold it in your hands this Thursday, buying it within state lines will still be illegal -- because no one in Missouri is registered to do so.

Learn more:

Local law enforcement concerned as Missouri recreational marijuana legalization approaches

Kansas City, Missouri, marijuana tax to be on ballot in April

New Cannabis entertainment district being developed in KC Metro area

Kansas governor reinforces priority to legalize medical marijuana

Missouri recreational marijuana passes 53% to 47%

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 crash
Troopers reopen westbound I-44 near Springfield, Mo., after fiery crash
blight sign
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield man says rental home infested with bugs and mold; city inspectors deem house blighted
Springfield Police investigate after 2 people are found dead in their home.
Investigators rule deaths of Springfield couple as a murder-suicide
A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a Springfield crash over the weekend.
Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash
Broadcaster Art Hains, a fixture in the Ozarks for his work with the Bears and Chiefs, is...
Art Hains Update: Family says road to recovery slowly improving but challenging

Latest News

Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart
Doctors in Arkansas say respiratory infections continue to keep clinics, hospitals, and...
What’s Going Around: Respiratory infections
Doctors in Arkansas say respiratory infections continue to keep clinics, hospitals, and...
What's Going Around: Respiratory Infections
Light showers will fall this evening over Arkansas and perhaps far southern Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Widespread rain coming tonight
A very wet pattern beginning