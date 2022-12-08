Athlete of the Week: Breona Hurd, Waynesville basketball

O-Zone: Waynesville's Bre Hurd
O-Zone: Waynesville's Bre Hurd(KYTV)
By Chris Neyenhouse
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Waynesville junior Breona Hurd remembers the moment she heard the Missouri State Lady Bears would need a new head coach. “I went to my grandma crying,” Breona said. “I said, ‘She moved, I don’t know what to do.’”

But it turns out that Amaka Agugua-Hamilton leaving MSU for Virginia was a good thing for Breona. “And then, like a couple of weeks later, she called me and was like, ‘Just know you’re always welcome.’”

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THIS FULL STORY

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 crash
Troopers reopen westbound I-44 near Springfield, Mo., after fiery crash
Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart
blight sign
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield man says rental home infested with bugs and mold; city inspectors deem house blighted
Springfield Police investigate after 2 people are found dead in their home.
Investigators rule deaths of Springfield couple as a murder-suicide
A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a Springfield crash over the weekend.
Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash

Latest News

O-Zone: Waynesville's Breona Hurd is Athlete of the Week
O-Zone: Evangel 79 MidAmerica Nazarene 66
O-Zone: Evangel 72, MidAmerica Nazarene 67
O-Zone: Republic's Kris Flood and Players React to Pink & White Bracket Reveal