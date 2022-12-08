Athlete of the Week: Breona Hurd, Waynesville basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Waynesville junior Breona Hurd remembers the moment she heard the Missouri State Lady Bears would need a new head coach. “I went to my grandma crying,” Breona said. “I said, ‘She moved, I don’t know what to do.’”

But it turns out that Amaka Agugua-Hamilton leaving MSU for Virginia was a good thing for Breona. “And then, like a couple of weeks later, she called me and was like, ‘Just know you’re always welcome.’”

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THIS FULL STORY

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.