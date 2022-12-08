Flu-related deaths spike in Arkansas; cases rising in northern Arkansas too

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - In Arkansas, flu death rates have risen above the previous season’s level as transmission rates remain ‘very high.’

In the Arkansas Department of Health’s weekly flu report released Wednesday, the activity level was rated 12 out of 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The ADH reports 45 flu-related deaths, including one pediatric death, up from 30 deaths in last week’s report. Of the flu deaths, health officials say 73% were unvaccinated.

Hospitals here in the Ozarks say the effects have been seen.

“Really, the first couple weeks in November, we had just a few cases, but by the middle of November, it really began hitting us hard,” said Stephanie Free with Baxter Health. “We have had several cases, several admissions to the hospital.”

Free says Baxter Health has reported 230 cases this season, resulting in over 60 admissions and one flu-related death. Health leaders say holiday gatherings may affect the early season spikes currently being seen.

“Certainly, if you’re symptomatic heading into that and you’re going to be around someone who is a higher risk,” said Brent Rosson with North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. “That risk increases with age and with more medical problems. I think being smart about that, making sure you’re washing your hands. If you’re sick and you do go, wear a mask if you’re going to be inside to try and keep as many germs to yourself as you can.”

Rosson says it is never too late to get your flu shot.

