Leigh’s Lost and Found: Follow up success story! Cotton is back home after two months.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a happy update to share about a lost Pyerenees we featured a few weeks ago.

Not two hours after our story aired about Cotton being lost from Cape Fair for a month and a half, his owner got the text that she’d been praying for.

Chrislyn Nichols hasn’t stopped petting and pampering Cotton since he got back home.

After seeing my report about Cotton being lost, someone tipped Chrislyn off that a woman in Cassville had picked him up, thinking he needed rescue.

Chrislyn says, “she sent me some pictures and I went by his eyes. That’s how I realized it was Cotton because this eye is smaller than that one. And I was like, oh my God, that’s my dog.”

The finder said she had Cotton shaved down because of mats and ticks so he looks a little different. But Chrislyn had no doubt he was her dog when she went to pick him up.

“He came right to me. I was like, thank God!”

Cotton also acted differently at first, being very needy.

She says, “he would not leave my side at all. He was so clingy and right up on me.”

But Chrislyn says she’s fine with clingy because she never intends to lose her best friend again.

“He’s never going anywhere again. Ever.”

She isn’t sure how Cotton got from Cape Fair to Cassville but because his feet aren’t cut up or injured, Chrislyn believes someone picked him up and then dumped him off in Cassville.

If you have a lost pet be sure to submit them to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

