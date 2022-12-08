Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner

Courtesy: City of Ozark, Mo.
Courtesy: City of Ozark, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner.

The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November.

Jackson is a business owner in Ozark. He currently serves as mayor of Ozark.

To report a correction or typo, please email digit lnews@ky3.com

