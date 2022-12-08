Mountain View-Birch Tree School District closes school through Friday because of illnesses

(LIVE 5)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - The Mountain View-Birch Tree School District closed through the week because of too many illnesses.

The school issued an AMI day or alternative method instruction day. School leaders say they will use the two days to clean and sanitize each building.

The school shared a post on Facebook regarding the rash of illnesses.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Miner dies in an accident inside Iron County, Mo., mine
Doctors share warning signs of colon cancer and how to prevent it.
Doctors share signs of colon cancer and how to prevent it
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Cotton was found miles from home two months after disappearing
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Follow up success story! Cotton is back home after two months.
On Thursday (Dec. 8) it will be legal for people in Missouri over the age of 21 to possess up...
A new (and still muddled) frontier in Missouri’s history starts on Thursday with legalized pot
Marijuana now legal in Missouri, but you can’t buy it yet
A few very light showers may persist, but much of the rain will be out of the area before lunch.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending quickly today