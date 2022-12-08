Mountain View-Birch Tree School District closes school through Friday because of illnesses

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - The Mountain View-Birch Tree School District closed through the week because of too many illnesses.

The school issued an AMI day or alternative method instruction day. School leaders say they will use the two days to clean and sanitize each building.

The school shared a post on Facebook regarding the rash of illnesses.

