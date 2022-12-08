Nixa Public Schools looking to pass $47 million bond approval.

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in the Nixa School District may soon see a $47 million proposal at the ballot box in April.

Thursday night, the school board will decide whether to put the bond on the ballot. A spokesperson with Nixa schools said that the current tax rate levy would not change if passed in April. If passed, it would give Nixa schools the money needed to complete several projects.

Nixa taxpayers Christopher Lloyd and Patricia Melton are for the bond.

“See, I would vote for all of this,” said Lloyd.

”If it would help and not raise taxes,” said Melton. “Yeah, I’d be for it.“

Another Nixa taxpayer, Daniel Rock, said he wants to support the kids.

”I’m for anything for the schools,” said Rock. “They need the best.”

School board documents show the funding would pay for safety and technology improvements, HVAC repairs, new school buses, additions to multiple schools, and traffic and parking improvements at different schools.

Out of those projects, a few Nixa taxpayers who live near John Thomas School of Discovery said one stands out.

”A lot of people will cut out kind of in front of you, not wanting you to pass them up, just to get in my driveway,” said Nixa taxpayer Bobby Jones. “It happens every day, horrible, three o’clock.“

”It’s terrible,” said Melton. “I can’t get in and out of my drive.”

Lloyd also lives across from the school and said he had seen police park on his front lawn because they couldn’t get down the street during after-school traffic.

”You’re endangering people’s lives, children’s lives, or some of these elderly that live on the street, and if they had a heart attack, what are you going to do, lifeline them out of here because the ambulance can’t get down the road,” said Lloyd.

People I spoke with say they are all for helping Nixa students.

”They’re going to have to do something because the kids are outgrowing the schools,” said Melton.

”That’s good. That makes sense,” said Lloyd. “That’s good stuff.”

We did ask to speak to someone with Nixa schools, but they refused until the vote was finished since there could be changes.

Again the meeting is on December 8 at 6:30 p.m. If you want to speak, you can sign up before the meeting starts, but public comments come after the proposal.

We will keep you updated on the vote.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.