One dead in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Chris Carter
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BUTLER Co., MO. (KAIT) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer involved shooting that killed one person.

According to the MSHP, officers were called to the 1700 block of AA Highway for a report of several shots being fired near a home in a residential area.

When deputies arrived, MHSP said they were confronted by an armed suspect. MHSP said deputies opened fire, killing the armed suspect.

During the investigation, two people were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a nearby home.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control are investigating the shooting.

The names of the dead, and the deputies involved have not been released.

