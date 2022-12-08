Police investigate pedestrian struck by semi on Springfield road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a semi struck him on a busy Springfield road.

Officers around the noon hour responded to Kearney and Roosevelt. Police say they found the man underneath the semi.

Police say the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.