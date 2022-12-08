Taste of the Ozarks: Christmas Crostinis

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - How about a golden, crisp Christmas crostini?

Christmas Crostinis

  • 1 Loaf French baguette cut into ½ inch slices
  • 4 Ounces of feta cheese
  • 2 Tbsp heavy cream
  • 1/3 Cup dried cranberries chopped
  • ¼ Cup salted pistachios chopped
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp garlic salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush bread slices with olive oil and season with garlic salt. Bake in a 350-degree oven until golden and crispy. Using a hand mixer or a blender, combine the feta and the heavy cream and blend or mix until smooth. Spread each toasted bread slice with whipped feta and then top with chopped cranberries and pistachios.

The recipe serves 10-12 or 24 total crostinis.

