Holiday delivery deadlines

By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Time is running out to send your holiday greetings and gifts so that they arrive by Christmas. Below are the deadlines and common shipping options.

US Postal Service (USPS)

Ground Delivery and First Class - Dec. 17

Priority Mail - Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express - Dec. 23

Hawaii and Alaska - dates vary

Priority or Global Express - Dec. 13 for some countries

UPS

3 Day Select - Dec. 20

2nd Day Air - Dec. 21

Next Day Air - Dec. 22

Canada and Mexico - dates vary

International - dates vary

Fed-Ex

Ground Delivery - Dec. 14

Ground Economy - Dec. 8

Freight Economy - Dec. 8

Freight Priority and Direct - Dec. 14

Express Saver - Dec. 20

3Day Freight - Dec. 20

2Day Freight - Dec. 21

1Day Freight - Dec. 22

Same Day - Dec. 23

International - dates vary

