WWII Veterans receiving Congressional Gold Medal for their service during Branson ceremony

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - In 2020, Congress passed the Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor awarded by Congress to honor those whose dedication, heroism, and public service have impacted American history. Thursday, Two WWII servicemen will be given that award in a ceremony held in Branson.

Two veterans, Eugene Barner from Kansas City and Bob Ross from El Dorado, Arkansas, will receive their gold medals in a ceremony during the intermission of the All Hands On Deck Show in Branson.

We’ve heard stories of men and women who served on the front lines during WWII, but some of our service members are just now receiving recognition for their sacrifice. The Merchant Marines played a vital role in WWII. The Merchant Marines would carry supplies to the armed forces by ship. They were civilian sailors whose ships took commercial goods to worldwide ports. The U.S. military could call merchant mariners to transport needed supplies during the war. More than 9,500 merchant marines lost their lives during the war.

“I would say that the men and women during World War Two all knew that they had something to contribute to their country,” said Jody Madaras, producer of the All Hands on Deck show. “They put down their self-interest and join one big team Team USA if you will. And that’s how we were victorious over the access powers. Why not celebrate that we can learn from them? They’re great role models.”

During WWII, the Merchant Marine suffered casualty rates often exceeding those of the U.S. Armed Forces. The Congressional Gold Medal design depicts Merchant Mariners, representing an engineer, a helmsman, an officer, a steward, and a deckhand, with the bow of a Liberty ship in the background. The reverse design portrays a convoy of Liberty ships.

“The Merchant Marine group has sort of been somewhat forgotten over the years are overshadowed by the main branches of the military, the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Marines, the Coast Guard, but the merchant marines are the transportation wing supply line for all the others,” said Maradas. “So it was great that our country could finally recognize the merchant marine for all they’ve done.”

