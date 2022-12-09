2 plead to misdemeanors in Stockton, Mo., boarding school case

This December, 2020, shows Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo. Cedar County Circuit Judge...
This December, 2020, shows Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo. Cedar County Circuit Judge David Munton signed an order Wednesday night, Sept. 7, 2022, to close the boarding school after the Missouri attorney general's office and the state Department of Social Services filed petitions citing evidence that someone on the state registry for child abuse and neglect was actively working there. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)(Jill Toyoshiba | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — Two men charged with felony counts of abusing students at a private Christian boarding school in Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third employee has been dropped.

The Kansas City Star reports that 46-year-old Scott Dumar, the medical coordinator at the Agape Boarding School near Stockton, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanors and was placed on two years probation.

Forty-year-old Everett Graves pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor. The case against Chris McElroy was dropped when the alleged victim didn’t show up for the hearing.

They were among five staff members charged with low-level felonies after an investigation into alleged widespread abuse at the school.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Doctors share warning signs of colon cancer and how to prevent it.
Doctors share signs of colon cancer and how to prevent it
Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a semi struck him on a busy Springfield road.
Police investigate pedestrian struck by semi on Springfield road
Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart

Latest News

Police lights
Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad
Camden County Sheriff's Office honors reserve deputy killed in line of duty in 1990s
Camden County Sheriff's Office honors reserve deputy killed in line of duty in 1990s
Rural schools growing in northern Arkansas
Duane Shaw.
Strafford man changes pleads guilty to 22 counts of sex crimes