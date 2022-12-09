BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Police release exchange of deadly gunfire in south Springfield killing man, injuring park ranger from November 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police released bodycam video of a shootout between officers and a suspect in south Springfield from November of 2021. The exchange of gunfire killed one suspect and injured a Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger.

The call happened near the Barnes and Noble on Glenstone when a Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger responded to a 911 call for a man with a gun. The shootout with a suspect happened near the intersection of South Glenstone and East Battlefield.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board said Robert Bridges, 52, was providing backup to Springfield Police Department officers when a suspect fired several shots and struck him. Police said Seth Rynio, 21, was highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance at a nearby pub when officers responded to investigate. Rynio died during the exchange of gunfire.

The video includes three different bodycams. One is the camera Ranger Bridges wore, and the other two are from the officers shooting and killing Rynio.

Through documents obtained by KY3, an autopsy would confirm Rynio had a blood alcohol content of .23.

In December 2021, Greene Co. Prosecutor Dan Patterson ruled “the use of deadly force by the two officers was justified and saved the life of Ranger Bridges.”

Even though he survived, Ranger Robert Bridges is far from recovered. Bridges has undergone several surgeries over the past year. The ranger just received recognition from the makers of the body armor that saved his life.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.