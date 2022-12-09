Camden County Sheriff’s Office remembers deputy killed in the line of duty in 1994

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - While the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is not in the same building it used to be, Reserve Deputy Fred Feuser’s legacy still lives on today through those that knew him.

”He’s a very by-the-book guy. He’s friendly. He’s a very strict, rigid guy because he wants everything done by the book, basically,” said Lt. Jimmy Elkin.

”Fred was one of those that he was retired a couple of times, but when you needed him, he was here, he wasn’t one of those where you know he wanted to negotiate. You know what he was going to do, He just came in and did whatever he needed to do,“ said Former Camden County Sheriff John Page.

Reserve Deputy Fred Feuser. Courtesy: Camden County Sheriff's Office (KY3)

In 1994, two teenagers shot and killed Deputy Fred Feuser and volunteer firefighter Bill Jensen.

”Fred detained them. They were waiting for the Missouri State Water Patrol to show up. While waiting, one of the kids was able to get on a boat and ended up shooting both Bill and Fred Feuser,” said Lt. Elkin.

Page recalls getting the call that no law enforcement officer ever wants.

“It was all hands on deck, call everybody, get them in. That’s the first time I ever went to a funeral of that nature. Hopefully, you know, it’s the last one, but I’m sure it’s not going to be but I can just remember uniforms all over,” said Lt. Elkin.

Reserve Deputy Fred Feuser is still fondly remembered.

”I still patrol that area. So I still you know, every time especially every time I thought to troll that neighborhood, you know, he does come into my mind,” said Lt. Elkin.

The shooting of Reserve Deputy Fred Feuser was the last line of duty death in Camden County.

