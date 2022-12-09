CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate “smash and grab” thefts in eastern Greene County

The crimes happened north of Division Street, near the Wild Horse subdivision.
By Maria Neider
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

November 29, 2022 5700 block of Park Place Eastern Greene County
Greene County detectives are investigating two “smash and grab” thefts from vehicle on the east side of the county. The crimes happened in different neighborhoods, but investigators believe they could be connected. The first theft happened on November 29 in the 5700 of Park Place. The neighborhood is north of Division Street and east of the Wild Horse subdivision. The home security video shows a Blue Dodge Ram truck pull up to the victim’s driveway shortly after 3 a.m.

The passenger jumps out of the truck, walks up to the truck parked in the driveway and shines a flashlight into the windows. Investigators say the man is wearing a ski mask and uses a device to break the glass. He then steals a jacket from the back seat of the truck. The video shows him running back to the getaway vehicle.

November 29, 2022 Near Wild Horse subdivision Eastern Greene County
Detectives say around the same time, another victim reported a “smash and grab” theft in the 2300 block of North Citation Avenue, in the Wild Horse subdivision. The owner of an Audi came out to find two windows broken and several items stolen, including an ipad. The victim reported more than $700 in repairs.

November 29, 2022 2300 N. Citation Avenue Greene County, Mo.
If you recognize the man in the video or the getaway truck, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
