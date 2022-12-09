James River Church delivering gifts to Springfield elementary school children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Over the next several days, Christmas will come early for hundreds of Springfield elementary schoolers.

Workers and volunteers with James River Church will deliver gifts for every student at four SPS schools. The outreach events include a holiday show and are part of the church’s Season of Giving campaign.

This is the event’s 24th year. Organizers say the gifts the kids receive help to share an important message.

Church members also brought gifts to students at two elementary schools in Joplin. In total, the campaign will deliver gifts to more than 1,8000 kids and teachers his year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.