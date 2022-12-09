Man is in custody after an attempted car break-in near Springfield, Mo.

Deputies set up a perimeter on West Walnut Lawn to find a man who tried to break into a car.
Deputies set up a perimeter on West Walnut Lawn to find a man who tried to break into a car.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One man is in custody and another man is on the run after Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies say the pair tried to break into a car Friday morning.

The owner of the car called about the attempted break-in on Farm Road 164 south of Battlefield Road near Scenic Avenue just after 4:30. The owner told deputies the men left in a red pickup truck.

A deputy sergeant saw the truck on Kansas Expressway. A second deputy stopped the truck near Kansas and Walnut Lawn. The driver was taken into custody, the passenger ran off. Deputies set up a perimeter with the help of K9 to try and find the man. The sheriff’s office says they know who they are looking for.

Deputies found stolen property inside the pickup, but they believe the truck belongs to the owner who was taken into custody.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

