Marshfield, Mo. man charged in weekend road rage shooting on Battlefield Rd.

Tanner Fienen mug. Courtesy Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Tanner Fienen mug. Courtesy Greene County Sheriff's Office.(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Marshfield man has been charged in the drive-by shooting that occurred on December 4 on Battlefield Road.

Court documents say 23-year-old Tanner Fienen has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

On December 4, a man and his wife were leaving Battlefield Mall, heading west on Battlefield near Delaware Ave., when a silver Chevy pickup truck, driven by Fienen, began tailgating the couple.

Court documents say the couple was driving below the posted speed limit in the right lane and then changed to the left lane to let Fienen pass. As Fienen passed the couple, the husband - sitting in the passenger seat - flipped off Tienen and threw a can of soda at the truck.

The man told police that Tienen quickly got his gun out and fired a single shot into the car. The bullet went through the passenger door, grazed the man’s right knee, and went through his left leg and into the car’s center console. The man also had cuts on his arm from the bullet breaking the glass.

According to an investigator with the Springfield Police Department, the couple followed Fienen and called the police. The investigators state he tracked the two cars throughout town via traffic cameras at National and Cambridge, Sunset and Jefferson, Campbell and Cherokee, and finally, Campbell and Sunshine.

Authorities contacted Fienen at his job on December 8 and interviewed him. He admitted to being involved in the road rage incident but denied shooting a gun. Fienen told authorities he had been traveling west on Battlefield and got behind the couple, stating traffic was stacking up behind him and they were going 25 mph. Fienen admitted to honking and tailgating the couple.

Fienen told the investigator that the two parties involved “had words,” but he never shot a gun at them. Fienen consented to a search of his truck by the investigator. Court documents say a Ruger 9mm was found in a space along the center console that is only accessible from the driver’s seat.

Fienen is currently held in the Greene County Jail on a $150,000 open court only bond. Court records say Fienen must wear a GPS location electronic monitoring device and be placed on home supervision.

