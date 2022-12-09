Miller County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office investigates body found at conservation area

NEAR TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office identified a body found in the conservation area near Tuscumbia.

Deputies found the body of Ralph Pannier, 58, of Osage Beach, Mo., at the Saline Valley Conservation Area on Wednesday. They located the body in a wooded area.

Investigators say there is no sign of any trauma on the body. They say there is no evidence of foul play. The Boone County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

