Police: Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station; 1 arrested

Tennessee authorities say several suspects stole thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.
Tennessee authorities say several suspects stole thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.(Pop Nukoonrat's Images via Canva)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee say a group of thieves is responsible for stealing thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, several suspects stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel valued at about $20,000 from a gas station about 10 minutes outside of the downtown area.

The suspects involved reportedly made multiple trips to the same fuel pump on Nov. 15 over several hours in taking the gas.

Hendersonville police said they were able to arrest 25-year-old Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis in connection with the fuel theft. He was charged with theft of more than $10,000 and vandalism.

A license plate reader helped police catch Rodriguez-Denis. However, no other arrests have been announced.

Rodriguez-Denis is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Doctors share warning signs of colon cancer and how to prevent it.
Doctors share signs of colon cancer and how to prevent it
Miner dies in an accident inside Iron County, Mo., mine
Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a semi struck him on a busy Springfield road.
Police investigate pedestrian struck by semi on Springfield road

Latest News

Marengo plant fire.
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
FILE - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner appears at her disciplinary hearing Monday, April...
St. Louis prosecutor seeking to free inmate accused of hiding evidence
Nixa Public Schools looking to pass $47 million bond approval.
Nixa School District School Board places $47 million bond on April ballot
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
At least 10 people injured in explosion at grain elevator facility in Iowa