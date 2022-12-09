Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older.

But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses.

Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and controlled substances. And that will not change, although Thursday marked the onset of a new era in our state’s history with the legalization of recreational marijuana possession-and-use in small amounts. The no marijuana policy also extends to all the schools within the University of Missouri system.

“It really has been pretty clear cut,” said Drury University Director of Communications Jasmine Cooper about the decision not to change despite the new law. “The policy’s already been in place at Drury.”

And one reason it’s staying that way is because Drury, Evangel, and Missouri State are all a part of Missouri Partners in Prevention, a coalition of 24 higher education schools that deals with alcohol and drug guidelines. Many schools have adopted alcohol-free, tobacco-free, and drug-free rules.

“The Partners in Prevention group is dedicated to creating healthy and safe college campuses,” Cooper explained. “And that includes prohibiting marijuana use. Regardless of the state’s changes, Drury will continue to abide by federal law. And under federal law, marijuana is still classified as a Schedule 1 drug.”

Schedule 1 drugs are defined by federal law as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and high potential for abuse.

While Missouri State and Evangel declined interviews to explain their policies, they did provide statements that their current rules prohibiting pot usage or possession will not change because of the state’s legalization.

And although they are not a part of the Partners in Prevention, OTC’s policy will also stay the same.

“Marijuana is illegal to possess at Ozarks Technical Community College,” said OTC Chief Media Relations Officer Mark Miller. “And really any college or university where students receive federal funding, or any kind of federal grants and research funding has to remain illegal. But even if it were no longer against federal law, we still wouldn’t allow it on our campus. Just like alcohol, it’s an intoxicate, and we don’t want it here.”

Marijuana is legal according to state law, and illegal according to federal law will continue to be a point of contention until the legislature or courts clear up the ambiguities. But the two-faced nature of the problem is something students are noticing.

“I think Mizzou’s approach definitely shows they’re feeding into the stigma on the war on drugs,” said University of Missouri student Mina Pszonka. “They’re definitely framing marijuana as something incredibly dangerous and scary. But let’s be honest. They pretty much promote alcohol use by allowing tailgating on the property, which is fine, but let’s be fair and not demonize something else.”

