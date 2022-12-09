Pulaski County sheriff, commissioners discuss ARPA money for former employees

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The fight over bonuses at Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is finally over. The Pulaski County Commission voted to give dozens of former employees extra pay for working during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office received $780,000, which was supposed to go to essential employees who worked through the pandemic, but a problem soon appeared.

“When he was turning things in, we found by going through our records because we have to match everything for the auditors down the road. As we went through, we found over we found a little over 30 people that were left off the list,” said Pulaski County Presiding Commissioner Gene Newkirk.

Sheriff Jimmy Bench says the 30 people left off were former employees, some of whom he felt didn’t leave in good standing.

“What the issue is, is hazard pay for the people that worked during the COVID, and there are stipulations that they’ve got to meet the criteria, including leaving as a good employee, leaving on good terms, such as not quitting in the middle of your shift and not giving notice or not giving a seven-day notice,” said Sheriff Jimmy Bench.

The Pulaski County Commission asked for more information on those 30 people.

“We’ve been asking for documentation on why they’re left off the list. We have not received it. The commission feels that these people need to be paid,” said Commissioner Newkirk.

The sheriff said he couldn’t just hand over the personnel files of those 30 employees.

“If you put their personnel records up, say in public or anything like that, then you’re going to get sued. Just trying to keep lawsuits being filed against the sheriff’s department for giving personal information of the former employees,” said Sheriff Bench.

Presiding Commissioner Newkirk disagrees.

“Some of them worked for him for two years during the pandemic. We’re going to pay them unless he can come up with some sort of documentation that would have them taken off the list,” said Commissioner Newkirk.

So during the meeting, the commission decided to take the money to pay those employees.

“We were going to add the (roughly) $95,000 and pay everybody unless he can come up with the correct documentation,” said Commissioner Newkirk.

Sheriff Bench says the Pulaski County ARPA board came up with the criteria for handing out this money, and one point was the employees had to be in “good standing.”

“That’s what they volunteered to do. Giving $95,000 from the commission, not from my budget, but from their budget, is what they said in the meeting. That’s what they were trying to say, but the thing about it is a lot of those 30 people on that list did not meet the criteria for getting paid. That was my argument,” said Sheriff Bench.

The presiding commissioner said that $95,000 would come from the remaining ARPA money.

”Now, what’s going to happen? Is there somebody else on this list because we still have five entities on our lists that applied for funds,” said Commissioner Newkirk.

The sheriff doesn’t know when those 30 former employees will get the money.

