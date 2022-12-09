Rural Arkansas schools outgrowing larger districts

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Enrollment numbers from the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) show that many smaller schools in northwest Arkansas are growing at a higher rate than some larger schools.

The higher enrollment rates at smaller school districts raise concerns about having enough space for new kids and the staff to teach them.

Yellville-Summit Schools Superintendent Wes Henderson says they keep up with state requirements regarding teacher-student ratios. Maintaining support staff is a challenge. Henderson says many teachers and administrators in the district usually drive a bus route.

“You know our principals are willing to drive. Our AD is willing to drive. Our coaches drive,” he said. “It’s just. It takes a whole team in a small community for everybody to help out. But if anybody out there who’s listening lives around Yellville-Summit and wants to drive a bus, we’d love to have you as a part of our team also.”

According to the Statewide Information System, through the Arkansas Department of Education Data Center, Yellville-Summits enrollment has seen a 37% increase over the last six years, from 690 in 2016 to over 900. That compares to a larger district like Harrison Public Schools, which has seen a 5% increase in the same amount of time, from 2,637 students to 2,782.

Henderson says he is a big supporter of school choice, which is allowed in Arkansas, but it likely does play a factor in the trend being seen.

“It’s been some of our growth, no doubt about that, but we’ve had students leave our district to go to others,” said Henderson.”I would be proud to have my child be in any of the districts around Yellville Summit. They’re great people with great teachers and staff.”

