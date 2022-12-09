Schools in the Ozarks discuss uptick in flu cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders around the region are going to war against the flu with case numbers rising.

Springfield, Nixa, and Republic school districts all have had significant increases in flu cases in just the past few weeks but all said it isn’t alarming right now.

The three districts have not had to cancel any sports or activities because of it.

Tammy Holley, Health Services Coordinator for Springfield Public Schools, and Republic School District’s Superintendent Matt Pearce said in this time, extra cleaning is needed.

“Each room on a particular day gets an extra deep cleaning,” said Holley.

“Using our custodial cleaning supplies a little bit more liberally, always asking kids to make sure they’re washing their hands multiple times per day,” said Pearce.

The lead nurse for Nixa Public Schools, Lindsay Ball, said parents need to be proactive if they see their kid sick.

“The last couple of weeks, we’ve been trending, sending home around 140 kids a week,” said Ball.

School leaders at all three districts said kids are coming in with fevers, coughing, and a gastrointestinal illness on top of that.

“We want those resolved for at least 24 hours,” said Ball. “No symptoms without medical intervention before they come back so we can make sure we’re not spreading that.”

Schools said they have to work together when teachers are sick, so school can continue.

Pearce said they don’t want to close school, but it is a possibility.

“If we get all of our buildings with attendance within the low 80% and staff members that are out, it becomes very hard and you might have to hit that pause button and regroup for a day or two,” said Pearce.

Right now, Pearce said attendance is still at 90%.

All of the school leaders agree on one thing that could help.

“Wash your hands that is huge,” said Holley.

All of the schools we spoke with said closing is the last resort and would only happen if a large number of kids and teachers are out.

Sick kids can come back to class 24 hours fever free without medication.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.