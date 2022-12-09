Sen. Hawley on Griner release: “(Biden) should have done this a lot sooner”

Sen. Hawley discusses President Biden's negotiation to free WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian custody.
By Jackie Garrity
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC. (KY3) - Now that American WNBA star Brittney Griner is back on American soil, not all are happy with President Biden’s deal to free her from Russian Custody. In a one-for-one deal with Russia, Griner was freed in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout, also known as the “Merchant of Death.”

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley said, although he is happy Griner is coming home, he wonders whether President Biden will do the same for former Marine and U.S. Security Specialist Paul Whelan, who was not included in the deal and therefore still in Russian custody.

“I think it’s great that we have an American coming home, I hope that we’ll see more Americans coming home and I hope he’s gonna drive a hard bargain here and not just give away the store because he doesn’t know how to negotiate,” said Sen. Hawley. “The truth is, that he should have been working on this earlier, he should have gotten a lot of this done sooner but I’m concerned about the pattern of this guy going around to dictators, around the world and begging them, whether it’s for oil or whether it’s for release of prisoners, and not getting much in exchange.”

Many are hoping this deal could signal a thawing in relations between the U.S. and Russia.

“I don’t know about that,” said Sen. Hawley. “I mean, we’ll see, time will tell but I wouldn’t read too much into it. I’m not particularly hopeful.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Doctors share warning signs of colon cancer and how to prevent it.
Doctors share signs of colon cancer and how to prevent it
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a semi struck him on a busy Springfield road.
Police investigate pedestrian struck by semi on Springfield road
Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart

Latest News

Ozarks Life: ‘Tis the season for C of O fruitcake!
Sen. Josh Hawley discusses President Biden's negotiation to free American WNBA player Brittney...
Sen. Hawley on Griner release: "(Biden) should have done this a lot sooner"
Deputies set up a perimeter on West Walnut Lawn to find a man who tried to break into a car.
Man is in custody after an attempted car break-in near Springfield, Mo.
Rain will cover much of the Ozarks region after midnight tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain returns tonight