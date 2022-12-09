PARADE MAP: See the route and parking for Saturday’s downtown Springfield Christmas parade

Courtesy: It's All Downtown
Courtesy: It's All Downtown(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Christmas spirit will fill downtown Springfield on Saturday as the annual Christmas parade returns.

The parade’s theme is ‘Hope for the Holidays.’ It will feature floats, high school bands, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. See above for a map of the route and parking. CLICK HERE for more information about the celebration.

