SPS celebrates opening of newest storm shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools celebrated opening a new storm shelter at Field Elementary School.

The district cut the ribbon on the 10,000-square-foot building. It also serves as a gymnasium, music room, and more. Voters approved the project in the passage of a bigger bond issue.

The Field Elementary School storm shelter becomes the district’s twelfth.

Boyd Elementary School, gymnasium, 833 E. Division St.

Delaware Elementary School, gymnasium, 1505 S. Delaware

Fremont Elementary School , gymnasium, 2814 N. Fremont

Fulbright Early Childhood Center , 3373 W. Battlefield Rd.

Hillcrest High School, cafeteria, 3319 N. Grant Ave.

Jeffries Elementary School , gymnasium, 4051 S. Scenic Ave.

Kickapoo High School , auditorium, 3710 S. Jefferson Ave.

Sherwood Elementary School , gymnasium, 2524 S. Golden Ave.

Sunshine Elementary School, gymnasium, 421 E. Sunshine

Westport K-8 School , gymnasium, 415 S. Golden Ave.

Williams Elementary School, gymnasium, 2205 W. Kearney

