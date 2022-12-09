SPS celebrates opening of newest storm shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools celebrated opening a new storm shelter at Field Elementary School.
The district cut the ribbon on the 10,000-square-foot building. It also serves as a gymnasium, music room, and more. Voters approved the project in the passage of a bigger bond issue.
The Field Elementary School storm shelter becomes the district’s twelfth.
- Boyd Elementary School, gymnasium, 833 E. Division St.
- Delaware Elementary School, gymnasium, 1505 S. Delaware
- Fremont Elementary School, gymnasium, 2814 N. Fremont
- Fulbright Early Childhood Center, 3373 W. Battlefield Rd.
- Hillcrest High School, cafeteria, 3319 N. Grant Ave.
- Jeffries Elementary School, gymnasium, 4051 S. Scenic Ave.
- Kickapoo High School, auditorium, 3710 S. Jefferson Ave.
- Sherwood Elementary School, gymnasium, 2524 S. Golden Ave.
- Sunshine Elementary School, gymnasium, 421 E. Sunshine
- Westport K-8 School, gymnasium, 415 S. Golden Ave.
- Williams Elementary School, gymnasium, 2205 W. Kearney
