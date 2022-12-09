Strafford man changes pleads guilty to 22 counts of sex crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Duane Shaw, a man behind bars on 22 counts of various sex crimes, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in court on Thursday.

Shaw, 70, is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a young girl. The abuse ranges from 2005-2014, according to court records.

Shaw is charged with ten felonies among the 22 counts, including attempted enticement of a child, child molestation, statutory sodomy, and false imprisonment.

The victim, now in her 20′s, says the abuse started when she was around five years old and continued until she was 13, according to court documents. The allegations include inappropriate touching and several sexual acts.

Shaw is scheduled to be sentenced on February 17, 2023 at 11 a.m.

