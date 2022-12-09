Whataburger announces opening date for Republic, Mo. location

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The first Whataburger location in the Springfield area in decades opens on Monday, December 12.

The Republic location will begin service at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only. Whataburger plans to roll out additional service options, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com, curbside, and delivery in the coming weeks.

The restaurant is located at 1371 U.S. Highway 60.

Whataburger will soon open two locations in Springfield and one in Ozark. Whataburger has recently expanded into Missouri, opening new restaurants in the Kansas City area. It has multiple locations in northwest Arkansas. The Texas-based fast food chain has nearly 1,000 locations across 12 states.

